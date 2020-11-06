MCBH Transition of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Raul Lianez, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) transfers command to Lt. Col. Kevin Halpin, interim commanding officer, MCBH, during a virtual transition of command ceremony, MCBH, June 11, 2020. Brigadier General William J. Bowers, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and leadership from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and MCBH virtually participated in the MCBH transfer of command ceremony via video teleconference. The ceremony took place on June 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)