U.S. Marine Corps Col. Raul Lianez, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) transfers command to Lt. Col. Kevin Halpin, interim commanding officer, MCBH, during a virtual transition of command ceremony, MCBH, June 11, 2020. Brigadier General William J. Bowers, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and leadership from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and MCBH virtually participated in the MCBH transfer of command ceremony via video teleconference. The ceremony took place on June 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 19:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756029
|VIRIN:
|200611-M-MO234-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107852717
|Length:
|00:24:11
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCBH Transition of Command, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT