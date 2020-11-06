Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCBH Transition of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Raul Lianez, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) transfers command to Lt. Col. Kevin Halpin, interim commanding officer, MCBH, during a virtual transition of command ceremony, MCBH, June 11, 2020. Brigadier General William J. Bowers, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and leadership from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and MCBH virtually participated in the MCBH transfer of command ceremony via video teleconference. The ceremony took place on June 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 19:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756029
    VIRIN: 200611-M-MO234-0001
    Filename: DOD_107852717
    Length: 00:24:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Transition of Command, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    marines
    MCBH
    Mokapu Peninsula

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT