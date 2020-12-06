Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDC Army 245th birthday shoutout video

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    SMDC employees celebrate the #USArmy's 245th birthday Friday, June 12.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 18:45
    Category: Briefings
    U.S. Army
    Army birthday
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Army bday

