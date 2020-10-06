The quarterly Fort Bliss Senior Commander Housing Town Hall Meeting was held remotely over the internet, June 10, 2020, to encourage social distancing.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 19:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756022
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-KV967-5001
|PIN:
|200610
|Filename:
|DOD_107852669
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bliss housing town hall goes virtual, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT