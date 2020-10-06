Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GEN Perna video address #12 to the AMC workforce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    GEN Gus Perna, AMC commanding general, talks to the AMC workforce about the Coronavirus, treating everyone with respect and dignity, moving in to a new house and the way ahead.

    (U.S. Army video by: Eben Boothby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756003
    VIRIN: 200610-A-NF979-480
    Filename: DOD_107852491
    Length: 00:10:22
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEN Perna video address #12 to the AMC workforce, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Public Affairs
    AMC
    CDC
    ARMY
    Army Materiel Command
    WHO
    GEN Gus Perna
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    GEN Gus Perna COVID-19
    GEN Gus Perna Coronavirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT