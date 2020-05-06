Flag Day 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we celebrate our nation’s flag this weekend, we remember what this enduring symbol of our freedom stands for. Sergeant Franklin D. Taft, 39th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, gives us a look at what it means to him to be the official bearer of our nation’s flag.