Flag Day 2020

As we celebrate our nation’s flag this weekend, we remember what this enduring symbol of our freedom stands for. Sergeant Franklin D. Taft, 39th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, gives us a look at what it means to him to be the official bearer of our nation’s flag.
Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 16:04
|Video Productions
|755997
|200612-M-GU107-001
|DOD_107852443
|00:01:22
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|MUSTANG, OK, US
