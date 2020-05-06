Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Day 2020

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. James Bourgeois and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    As we celebrate our nation’s flag this weekend, we remember what this enduring symbol of our freedom stands for. Sergeant Franklin D. Taft, 39th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, gives us a look at what it means to him to be the official bearer of our nation’s flag.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755997
    VIRIN: 200612-M-GU107-001
    Filename: DOD_107852443
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Hometown: MUSTANG, OK, US
    This work, Flag Day 2020, by Cpl James Bourgeois and LCpl Allen Sanders

