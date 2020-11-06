Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d WG/CC Q&A 4

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler and Senior Airman Hayden Legg

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    TeamMoody,

    This is an incredibly challenging time for our nation and our Air Force in so many ways. Chief Wilfong and I are here to answer the most frequent questions we’ve heard recently. Just know we’re doing our best to get those answers to you through our leadership team, social media and www.moody.af.mil.

    Keep the questions coming and keep raising concerns, so we can work to get the answers you need.

    00:18 – How is Team Moody addressing social injustice and discrimination within the Air Force?
    02:11 – Can we attend protests? What can we do?
    03:10 – How can we all help prevent the spread of COVID-19?
    04:28 – How can we get to HPCON Bravo?
    05:21 – What will it take to open up PCSs for Team Moody?
    06:45 – When will the local area restriction be lifted?
    08:07 – Are you looking to lift the Tuesday/Thursday base restriction?
    08:56 – What do you want Airmen to take away from this video?

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755995
    VIRIN: 200611-F-HB610-090
    Filename: DOD_107852439
    Length: 00:10:46
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, 23d WG/CC Q&A 4, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg

