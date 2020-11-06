23d WG/CC Q&A 4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TeamMoody,



This is an incredibly challenging time for our nation and our Air Force in so many ways. Chief Wilfong and I are here to answer the most frequent questions we’ve heard recently. Just know we’re doing our best to get those answers to you through our leadership team, social media and www.moody.af.mil.



Keep the questions coming and keep raising concerns, so we can work to get the answers you need.



00:18 – How is Team Moody addressing social injustice and discrimination within the Air Force?

02:11 – Can we attend protests? What can we do?

03:10 – How can we all help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

04:28 – How can we get to HPCON Bravo?

05:21 – What will it take to open up PCSs for Team Moody?

06:45 – When will the local area restriction be lifted?

08:07 – Are you looking to lift the Tuesday/Thursday base restriction?

08:56 – What do you want Airmen to take away from this video?