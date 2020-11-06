Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Hess 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Firefighters from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and local fire departments put out a brush fire on MCAS Miramar, California, June 11, 2020. The MCAS Miramar, Santee, Poway, and San Diego Fire Departments helped to quickly contain the brush fire and ensure safe return to operations and minimal damage to the environment. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Hess)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755992
    VIRIN: 200611-M-GL635-001
    Filename: DOD_107852342
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar Brush Fire, by LCpl Dylan Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

