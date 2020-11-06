Firefighters from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and local fire departments put out a brush fire on MCAS Miramar, California, June 11, 2020. The MCAS Miramar, Santee, Poway, and San Diego Fire Departments helped to quickly contain the brush fire and ensure safe return to operations and minimal damage to the environment. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Hess)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755992
|VIRIN:
|200611-M-GL635-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107852342
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Miramar Brush Fire, by LCpl Dylan Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT