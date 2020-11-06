Miramar Brush Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755992" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and local fire departments put out a brush fire on MCAS Miramar, California, June 11, 2020. The MCAS Miramar, Santee, Poway, and San Diego Fire Departments helped to quickly contain the brush fire and ensure safe return to operations and minimal damage to the environment. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Hess)