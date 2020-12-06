Vice President Pence Participates in a Listening Session with Faith and Community Leaders.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 14:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755985
|Filename:
|DOD_107852178
|Length:
|01:14:35
|Location:
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice President Pence Participates in a Listening Session with Faith and Community Leaders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT