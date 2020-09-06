U.S. Air Force Col. Kayle Stevens takes command of the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, during the virtual change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on June 9, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755969
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-LI951-219
|Filename:
|DOD_107852060
|Length:
|00:48:32
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 480th ISRW Change of Command Ceremony, by TSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
