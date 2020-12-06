Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #KnowYourMil: Master Sgt. Victoria Fiermonte

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    4th Air Force

    Master Sgt. Victoria Fiermonte is the Fourth Air Force command chief's executive assistant. As the executive assistant, her responsibilities range from project management and travel arrangements to organizing teleconferences. She has also done her fair share of event planning.

    In our #KnowYouMil series — Get to know your #ReserveCitizenAirmen: who they are, what they do and why they do it.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Candy Knight. Music courtesy of www.bensound.com)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:29
    #KnowYourMil: Master Sgt. Victoria Fiermonte

