KnowYourMil: Master Sgt. Victoria Fiermonte

Master Sgt. Victoria Fiermonte is the Fourth Air Force command chief's executive assistant. As the executive assistant, her responsibilities range from project management and travel arrangements to organizing teleconferences. She has also done her fair share of event planning.
In our #KnowYouMil series — Get to know your #ReserveCitizenAirmen: who they are, what they do and why they do it.
(U.S. Air Force video by Candy Knight. Music courtesy of www.bensound.com)
