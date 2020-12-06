KnowYourMil: Master Sgt. Victoria Fiermonte

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Victoria Fiermonte is the Fourth Air Force command chief's executive assistant. As the executive assistant, her responsibilities range from project management and travel arrangements to organizing teleconferences. She has also done her fair share of event planning.



In our #KnowYouMil series — Get to know your #ReserveCitizenAirmen: who they are, what they do and why they do it.



(U.S. Air Force video by Candy Knight. Music courtesy of www.bensound.com)