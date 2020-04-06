ATHOC Notifications Tutorial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Altus AFB's ATHOC notification system is a great tool for Airmen and families to stay alert in case of any type of emergency. This funny video tutorial outlines what steps to take for you and your family to receive ATHOC notifications.