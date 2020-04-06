Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Airman Dallin Wrye 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Altus AFB's ATHOC notification system is a great tool for Airmen and families to stay alert in case of any type of emergency. This funny video tutorial outlines what steps to take for you and your family to receive ATHOC notifications.

    VIRIN: 200604-F-TK030-623
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATHOC Notifications Tutorial, by Amn Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

