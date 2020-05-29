Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command message

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A message from the outgoing and incoming commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans following the May 29, 2020 change of command. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755959
    VIRIN: 200529-G-UI834-697
    Filename: DOD_107851915
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command message, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sector New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8

