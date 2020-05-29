A message from the outgoing and incoming commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans following the May 29, 2020 change of command. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 13:14
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755959
|VIRIN:
|200529-G-UI834-697
|Filename:
|DOD_107851915
|Length:
|00:02:19
Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command message, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
