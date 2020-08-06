Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    In 1775 We Went Live

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Bianka Lathan, Sgt. Manuel Quiros and Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    A virtual celebration of the U.S. Army's 245th Birthday by Soldiers serving in the 1st Theater Sustainment Command around the globe. (U.S. Army video, and illustration by Bianka Lathan, with footage by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, Sgt. Manuel Quiros, Claudia LaMantia, and vocals by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, and Bianka Lathan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755956
    VIRIN: 200608-O-ZS229-954
    Filename: DOD_107851907
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In 1775 We Went Live, by Bianka Lathan, SGT Manuel Quiros and SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Challenge
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Motivated
    Soldiers
    First Team
    Army Birthday
    ArmyBDay
    Army Team
    245th Army Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT