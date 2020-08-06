In 1775 We Went Live

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755956" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A virtual celebration of the U.S. Army's 245th Birthday by Soldiers serving in the 1st Theater Sustainment Command around the globe. (U.S. Army video, and illustration by Bianka Lathan, with footage by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, Sgt. Manuel Quiros, Claudia LaMantia, and vocals by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, and Bianka Lathan)