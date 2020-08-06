A virtual celebration of the U.S. Army's 245th Birthday by Soldiers serving in the 1st Theater Sustainment Command around the globe. (U.S. Army video, and illustration by Bianka Lathan, with footage by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, Sgt. Manuel Quiros, Claudia LaMantia, and vocals by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, and Bianka Lathan)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755956
|VIRIN:
|200608-O-ZS229-954
|Filename:
|DOD_107851907
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, In 1775 We Went Live, by Bianka Lathan, SGT Manuel Quiros and SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT