    Know Your Mil: U.S. Army Soldier picks up beekeeping hobby during COVID-19

    BY, GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Hunter Garcia 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Taylor assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment,10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is beekeeping on U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, June 5, 2020. USAG Ansbach Environmental Education Center, also known as the bee house, gives Soldiers a safe and productive hobby and helps the local bavarian community with pollination and plant growth by beekeeping. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755946
    VIRIN: 200705-A-NG416-0001
    Filename: DOD_107851800
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Mil: U.S. Army Soldier picks up beekeeping hobby during COVID-19, by SPC Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bees
    beekeeping
    USArmy
    USAG Ansbach
    10th AAMDC
    Katterbach Kaserne
    StrongEurope
    save the bees
    COVID19
    ArmyCOVID19Fight
    environment 5-4 ADAR

