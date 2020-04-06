Know Your Mil: U.S. Army Soldier picks up beekeeping hobby during COVID-19

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Taylor assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment,10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is beekeeping on U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, June 5, 2020. USAG Ansbach Environmental Education Center, also known as the bee house, gives Soldiers a safe and productive hobby and helps the local bavarian community with pollination and plant growth by beekeeping. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Garcia)
