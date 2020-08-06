Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-4 Phantom Finally Finds Home

    RP, GERMANY

    06.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Several teams work together to place a retired F-4 Phantom jet on static display on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 2020. The collaboration involved troops from multiple wings and civilians counterparts to place the aircraft, so full of history, on display on a base roundabout.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:04
