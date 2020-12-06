Army Cadet Command Holds Virtual Commissioning Ceremony

Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy hosts the Army Cadet Command’s virtual commissioning ceremony for graduating Army cadets from around the nation at the Pentagon, June 12, 2020. This largest-ever national commissioning ceremony recognizes the Army ROTC Class of 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 11:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755927
|Filename:
|DOD_107851673
|Length:
|00:21:26
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
