    Army Cadet Command Holds Virtual Commissioning Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy hosts the Army Cadet Command’s virtual commissioning ceremony for graduating Army cadets from around the nation at the Pentagon, June 12, 2020. This largest-ever national commissioning ceremony recognizes the Army ROTC Class of 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 11:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755927
    Filename: DOD_107851673
    Length: 00:21:26
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Cadet Command Holds Virtual Commissioning Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

