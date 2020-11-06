Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll Stringer for Chiefs Thru the Ranks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Erick Requadt 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll stringer for Chiefs Thru the Ranks capstone project.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755923
    VIRIN: 200611-F-QM500-1001
    Filename: DOD_107851658
    Length: 00:24:36
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Stringer for Chiefs Thru the Ranks, by SrA Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    MAFB
    Battlefield Airmen
    CMSgt
    Chief Master Sgt
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    3N0X6
    Chiefs Thru the Ranks
    Celebrating Leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT