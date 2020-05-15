U.S. Air Force Cpt. Ryan C. Warner, Ph. D., CRC, with the Kirtland 377th Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Cpt. Brett D. Barner, 377th Air Base Wing Chaplain, and Mrs. Edith R. Wegner, MA, LMHC, Kirtland Violence & Suicide Prevention Program Manager, speak on suicide prevention methods, May 15, 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base. The video was made to assist the team in training while under social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
(Multiple video clips and photos from the Department of Defense Defense Visual Information Distribution Service were used throughout the piece to highlight topics.)
This work, A training video made for Kirtland Air Force Base on suicide prevention, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS
