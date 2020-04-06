Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Car Fire: Hurlburt Airman helps Eglin AFB Airman during emergency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    TSgt Kyle Carpenter, cyber instructor at the 505th Training Squadron, and his family, were driving home from his son's football practice when they stopped to help an Airman attempting to manage a car fire and his three children on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida on May 28, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Videographer & Editor, Deb Henley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755914
    VIRIN: 200604-F-ES928-989
    PIN: 200604
    Filename: DOD_107851604
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ACC
    USAF
    car fire
    Airmanship
    505th Training Squadron
    505 TRS
    Hurlburt Airman helps during emergency
    Hurlburt Airman helps Eglin AFB Airman during emergency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT