Car Fire: Hurlburt Airman helps Eglin AFB Airman during emergency

TSgt Kyle Carpenter, cyber instructor at the 505th Training Squadron, and his family, were driving home from his son's football practice when they stopped to help an Airman attempting to manage a car fire and his three children on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida on May 28, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Videographer & Editor, Deb Henley)