Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Democracy and Army Values Videos

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.11.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Ltc. Scott F. Wyatt, Battalion Commander, 598 Transportation Battalion, talks about Democracy and the Army Values at Camp Darby in Livorno, Italy, June 11, 2020.(U.S. Army video by TSC Livorno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 05:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755884
    VIRIN: 200611-A-IG394-004
    Filename: DOD_107851307
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Democracy and Army Values Videos, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Democracy
    EUCOM
    Army
    Army Values
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT