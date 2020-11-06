Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues mother, son from cliffs near Cape Arago, OR

    NORTH BEND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard aircrews aboard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopters from Sector North Bend rescued a mother and son after they had fallen from the cliffs while hiking at Cape Arago near Coos Bay, Oregon, June 11, 2020. The mother reported no medical concerns, but her 18-year-old son sustained multiple head wounds and required hospitalization. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector North Bend)
     

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Oregon
    rescue swimmer
    cliff rescue
    District 13
    MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Northwest
    Coos Bay
    Sector North Bend
    AHRS

