    Kirtland Suicide Prevention Training 2020

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A training video made for Kirtland Air Force Base on suicide prevention.
    The video was made to assist in training during the Covid-19 pandemic. U.S. Air Force Cpt. Ryan C. Warner, Ph. D. ,CRC, with the Kirtland 377th Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Cpt. Brett D. Barner 377th Air Base Wing Chaplain and Mrs. Edith R. Wegner MA, LMHC Kirtland Violence & Suicide Prevention Program Manager speak on suicide prevention topics throughout the video. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)

    (Multiple video clips and photos from the Department of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service were used throughout the piece to highlight topics.)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755866
    VIRIN: 200602-F-YE685-1000
    Filename: DOD_107851008
    Length: 00:11:24
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Suicide Prevention Training 2020, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention

