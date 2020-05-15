Kirtland Suicide Prevention Training 2020

A training video made for Kirtland Air Force Base on suicide prevention.
The video was made to assist in training during the Covid-19 pandemic. U.S. Air Force Cpt. Ryan C. Warner, Ph. D. ,CRC, with the Kirtland 377th Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Cpt. Brett D. Barner 377th Air Base Wing Chaplain and Mrs. Edith R. Wegner MA, LMHC Kirtland Violence & Suicide Prevention Program Manager speak on suicide prevention topics throughout the video. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
(Multiple video clips and photos from the Department of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service were used throughout the piece to highlight topics.)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 00:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:11:24
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
