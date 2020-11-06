GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 11, 2020) A video highlighting the efforts of Naval Station Great Lakes' United Service Organizations (USO) during the global pandemic. This video is part of a series called, Great Lakes Strong, displaying the different departments of Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 21:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755862
|VIRIN:
|200611-N-GY005-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107850987
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Great Lakes Strong - USO, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
