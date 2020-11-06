Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Great Lakes Strong - USO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 11, 2020) A video highlighting the efforts of Naval Station Great Lakes' United Service Organizations (USO) during the global pandemic. This video is part of a series called, Great Lakes Strong, displaying the different departments of Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755862
    VIRIN: 200611-N-GY005-0001
    Filename: DOD_107850987
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Lakes Strong - USO, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USO
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    United Service Organizations
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Great Lakes Strong
    USO Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT