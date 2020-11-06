Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFAB - Are You Ready - Spot 60Sec

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle, Spc. Caleb Minor and Pfc. Andrew Wash

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    TITLE: 5th SFAB - Are You Ready - Spot
    RUNTIME: 00:60:00
    PRODUCER: SSG Christopher Jelle
    UNIT: 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    EVENT SHOWN: 5th SFAB Recruitement Spot
    UNIT SHOWN: 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade
    SUMMARY:
    The unit command sergeant major gives a pep speech asking for
    volunteers to fill the final 100 open positions in the 5th SFAB

    CSM Robert T. Craven
    Command Sergeant Major
    5th SFAB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFAB - Are You Ready - Spot 60Sec, by SSG Christopher Jelle, SPC Caleb Minor and PFC Andrew Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Recruiting
    SFAB

