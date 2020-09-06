157th Civil Engineers train and support State Veterans Cemetery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron train while building an earth berm intended to reduce road noise during services held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H., June 5 -8, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau).



B-roll video of chainsaw and wood chipping, as well as still photos, are courtesy of Senior Master Sgt. Robert Wolfgram, 157th Civil Engineer Squadron.



=-=-= Video Transcription =-=-=



VOICE OF REPORTER, TSGT AARON VEZEAU

Airmen with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron installed an earth berm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.



SHAWN BUCK, NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE VETERANS CEMETERY DIRECTOR:

We opened a new section of the cemetery in back in November and we noticed one we started doing services over there that the traffic on Route 3 was incredibly loud; so loud that sometimes you couldn’t hear the clergy speaking. So I did all kinds of research trying to figure out a way to block the noise, hired an arborist, who’s done a fantastic job. And he decided that building a sound, a berm, would be the best way to deflect the sound.



SSGT GARY ROY, 157TH CIVIL ENGINEER SQUADRON

Had asked or had talked to the director, Shaw Buck, of the veterans cemetery and kind of reached out to see if we could get some training in and something we could do to help the cemetery as well. So obviously we’re trying to better the cemetery, but we’re also using as a big training opportunity so we can use our route clearing kit and get some heavey equipment time. We were also able to incorporate the high-reach lift and do some of that training as well. So overall it was...it kind of melded very well with what CE does in general. And it helped the cemetery as well.



SHAWN BUCK, NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE VETERANS CEMETERY DIRECTOR:

Let me tell you it has been fantastic. It...the berm has gone up over the weekend using all materials from the veterans cemetery. So the cost savings has been huge.



SENIOR AIRMAN DYLAN FLINT,, 157TH CIVIL ENGINEER SQUADRON:

You get the chance to run equipment, you get the chance to get “stick time”, get a chance to cut down trees. Especially when it helps out...it...it...you know its good for a good reason. It’s not just for training, you know. It’s going to benefit people. So not only does it feel good to do it, but it’s nice getting the training.



SHAWN BUCK, NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE VETERANS CEMETERY DIRECTOR:

The Veterans Cemetery is definitely a point of pride for the State of New Hampshire. So I really thought it made a lot of sense to have National Guard members from the state of New Hampshire contribute to their veterans cemetery.



SSGT GARY ROY, 157TH CIVIL ENGINEER SQUADRON

Um, well it’s kind of Guard unique, because being Guard members, a lot of the DSGs [Drill Status Guard] work, well obviously they only do the Guard and military stuff on the weekend. And in their full-time job, they can carry their skillset over like I did. And even though I’m Emergency Management, I can come over with the construction background that I have and a lot of the NCOs [Noncommissioned officers] we have in this unit. Like they join CE because that’s their skillset and that’s what they know and that’s what they’re comfortable with. So we have a lot, a lot of great NCOs in, in this unit that have a lot of skills and a lot of really good valuable insight to bring to some of the other Airmen that don’t necessarily do this every day.



VOICE OF REPORTER, TSGT AARON VEZEAU

Reporting for the 157th Air Refueling Wing, I’m Technical Sergeant Aaron Vezeau