Theater Wide Virtual Prayer service for the Nation - US Army Chaplains Europe
CH (COL) Timothy Mallard, HQ US Army Europe
SGM David Clark, HQ US Army Europe
CH (LTC) Ari Soussan, US Army Garrison-Bavaria
CH (LTC) Grace Hollis, US Army Garrison-Stuttgart
CH (LTC) John Ijeoma, US Army Garrison-Stuttgart
CH (LTC) Mark Lee, HQ US Army Europe
CH (MAJ) Peter Aleria, 18th Military Police Brigade
CH (CPT) Ayub Laari, 39th Transportation Battalion
MSG Faustin Desir, RAS NCOIC, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
MSG Roosevelt Moore, HQ IMCOM-Europe
CH (COL) Ken Sorenson, HQ IMCOM-Europe
