    Theater Wide Virtual Prayer service for the Nation - US Army Chaplains Europe

    RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2020

    Video by Matthew Armstrong, Danny Vaughn and Klaus Zimmermann

    Visual Information Services Europe (VISE)

    Theater Wide Virtual Prayer service for the Nation - US Army Chaplains Europe
    CH (COL) Timothy Mallard, HQ US Army Europe
    SGM David Clark, HQ US Army Europe
    CH (LTC) Ari Soussan, US Army Garrison-Bavaria
    CH (LTC) Grace Hollis, US Army Garrison-Stuttgart
    CH (LTC) John Ijeoma, US Army Garrison-Stuttgart
    CH (LTC) Mark Lee, HQ US Army Europe
    CH (MAJ) Peter Aleria, 18th Military Police Brigade
    CH (CPT) Ayub Laari, 39th Transportation Battalion
    MSG Faustin Desir, RAS NCOIC, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    MSG Roosevelt Moore, HQ IMCOM-Europe
    CH (COL) Ken Sorenson, HQ IMCOM-Europe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 18:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755833
    VIRIN: 200609-A-PX604-1001
    PIN: 202006
    Filename: DOD_107850824
    Length: 00:25:02
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theater Wide Virtual Prayer service for the Nation - US Army Chaplains Europe, by Matthew Armstrong, Danny Vaughn and Klaus Zimmermann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

