U.S. Marine Col. Brian Koch takes command of Marine Aircraft Group 24 from outgoing commander U.S. Marine Col. Stephen Lightfoot during an airborne lead change at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2020. With the traditional change of command ceremony canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the symbolic passing of the Colors was replaced by Col. Koch taking the flight lead from Col. Lightfoot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755828
|VIRIN:
|200605-M-LK264-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107850725
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAG-24 Flight of the Eagles, Airborne Change of Command, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT