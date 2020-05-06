Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-24 Flight of the Eagles, Airborne Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Col. Brian Koch takes command of Marine Aircraft Group 24 from outgoing commander U.S. Marine Col. Stephen Lightfoot during an airborne lead change at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2020. With the traditional change of command ceremony canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the symbolic passing of the Colors was replaced by Col. Koch taking the flight lead from Col. Lightfoot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755828
    VIRIN: 200605-M-LK264-0001
    Filename: DOD_107850725
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-24 Flight of the Eagles, Airborne Change of Command, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MV-22 Osprey
    Change of Command
    AH-1Z Viper
    MAG-24
    Pacific Eagles

