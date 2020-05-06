MAG-24 Flight of the Eagles, Airborne Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Col. Brian Koch takes command of Marine Aircraft Group 24 from outgoing commander U.S. Marine Col. Stephen Lightfoot during an airborne lead change at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2020. With the traditional change of command ceremony canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the symbolic passing of the Colors was replaced by Col. Koch taking the flight lead from Col. Lightfoot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)