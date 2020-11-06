Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMCOM Message to the Workforce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Lisa Simunaci 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    AMCOM Commander MG Todd Royar and CSM Mike Dove discuss summer safety, the Army Birthday and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 16:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755820
    VIRIN: 200611-D-AD122-739
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_107850679
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM Message to the Workforce, by Lisa Simunaci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT