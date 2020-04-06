Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Communications Squadron climbs radio tower at Buck Mountain

    BUCK MOUNTAIN, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Communications Squadron, stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., climb a radio tower, June 4, 2020. Radio frequency transmission system technicians climb theses towers to adjust the alignment of the dishes that improve signal strength. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Communications Squadron climbs radio tower at Buck Mountain, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications
    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Holloman AFB
    HAFBTV
    Radio Frequency Transmission System Technician
    RF Transmission System Technician

