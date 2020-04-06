49th Communications Squadron climbs radio tower at Buck Mountain

Airmen from the 49th Communications Squadron, stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., climb a radio tower, June 4, 2020. Radio frequency transmission system technicians climb theses towers to adjust the alignment of the dishes that improve signal strength. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 17:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755812
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-ID578-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107850664
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|BUCK MOUNTAIN, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
