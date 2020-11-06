Are you a Non-commissioned Officer looking for a challenge? The U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery is looking for Warrant Officer Candidates from the Joint Forces to fill our ranks!
Join us, you will be trusted, you will be remembered, come make a difference!
Find out more at: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/ARMYMOS/, or visit us on Facebook at ADA Proponent Warrant Officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 17:20
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|755811
|VIRIN:
|200611-D-LN300-589
|Filename:
|DOD_107850663
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Defense Artillery Warrant Officer Commercial, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
