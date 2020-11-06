Air Defense Artillery Warrant Officer Commercial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755811" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Are you a Non-commissioned Officer looking for a challenge? The U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery is looking for Warrant Officer Candidates from the Joint Forces to fill our ranks!

Join us, you will be trusted, you will be remembered, come make a difference!

Find out more at: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/ARMYMOS/, or visit us on Facebook at ADA Proponent Warrant Officer.