Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Defense Artillery Warrant Officer Commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Are you a Non-commissioned Officer looking for a challenge? The U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery is looking for Warrant Officer Candidates from the Joint Forces to fill our ranks!
    Join us, you will be trusted, you will be remembered, come make a difference!
    Find out more at: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/ARMYMOS/, or visit us on Facebook at ADA Proponent Warrant Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 17:20
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 755811
    VIRIN: 200611-D-LN300-589
    Filename: DOD_107850663
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defense Artillery Warrant Officer Commercial, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Air Defense Artillery
    Recruitment
    C-RAM
    Fort Sill
    Warrant Officer
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Stinger
    Air Defenders
    THAAD
    Avenger
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Artillery and Mortar
    Counter Rocket
    Patriot Launcher
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Technical Experts
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery
    ADA Warrant Officer
    Air Defense Artillery Warrant Officer
    (14E) Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator
    (14G) Air Defense Battle Management Operator
    (14H) Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator
    (14T) Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator
    (14P/S) Air and Missile Defense Crewmember
    (14A) Air Defense Artillery Officer
    (140A) Command and Control Systems Technician
    (140K) Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Systems Tactician
    (140L) Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Systems Technician
    Avenger (AN/TWQ-1)
    Sentinel Radar (AN/MPQ-64A3)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT