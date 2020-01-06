Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D2BM

    IN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tackora Hand 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    In this video Dr. John C. Shepard, the Indiana National Guard COVID-19 Public Health Officer outlines a few measures you can take to “Disinfect” through hand hygiene, maintain distancing, implementing barriers when distancing can’t be maintained and wearing a mask, or PPE.

    Disinfect. Distancing. Barriers. Mask. Just remember D2BM.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 18:19
    Length: 00:04:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D2BM, by SGT Tackora Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    indiana

