In this video Dr. John C. Shepard, the Indiana National Guard COVID-19 Public Health Officer outlines a few measures you can take to “Disinfect” through hand hygiene, maintain distancing, implementing barriers when distancing can’t be maintained and wearing a mask, or PPE.
Disinfect. Distancing. Barriers. Mask. Just remember D2BM.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 18:19
|Location:
|IN, US
