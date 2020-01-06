video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755808" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this video Dr. John C. Shepard, the Indiana National Guard COVID-19 Public Health Officer outlines a few measures you can take to “Disinfect” through hand hygiene, maintain distancing, implementing barriers when distancing can’t be maintained and wearing a mask, or PPE.



Disinfect. Distancing. Barriers. Mask. Just remember D2BM.