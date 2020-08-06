Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MythBusters #5

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Can you get Cornavirus from droplets deposited up to 17 Days? In our 5th installment of #MEDCoE’s #COVID19 Myth Busters, Command Surgeon, LTC (Dr.) Teresa Pearce answers that question. Calm is contagious. Stay informed on how to keep you and those around you safer.

    As always, thanks to our outstanding MEDVID TV team.
    Editor Dianne Moffett

    #Calmiscontagious
    #ArmyCOVID19Fight
    #ArmyMedicineStartsHere
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center
    Army Medicine
    Joint Base San Antonio

