    MEDCoE Comand team Army Birthday Message

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Clark Charpentier, Command Sergeant Major, MEDCoE wish the Army Happy Birthday!

    We stand together with our fellow Americans to protect our Nation as we have for the last 245 years. We are all in this together, and we are here to serve. Our Soldiers and Civilians have served when the Nation has needed them the most. Through the Army’s steadfast dedication to the mission, our core values and enduring support to our fellow Americans, we will continue to safeguard the hard-earned trust and confidence of the public. This Sunday, we encourage you to take a moment to celebrate the significance of the date. June 14 is not only our birthday, but was also designated as “Flag Day” in 1949, commemorating the “Stars and Stripes” as the official flag of the United States of America. Soldiers wear the American flag on their uniforms as a symbol of national pride. Our varying ideas, beliefs and backgrounds help make the Army the respected, diverse organization it is today. Whether you are a Soldier, DA Civilian or Family member, be proud of all that you have accomplished in support of this Nation in the last 245 years.

    Video Editor: Michael Schocker

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 13:54
