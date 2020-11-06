The Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson moored at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, during its commissioning ceremony June 11, 2020. Fast response cutters are named after Coast Guard enlisted heroes and will replace the service's 110-foot patrol boats. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Houston-Galveston Drone Team )
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755788
|VIRIN:
|200611-G-G0108-2040
|Filename:
|DOD_107850313
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson commissioning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
