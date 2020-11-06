Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson commissioning

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson moored at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, during its commissioning ceremony June 11, 2020. Fast response cutters are named after Coast Guard enlisted heroes and will replace the service's 110-foot patrol boats. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Houston-Galveston Drone Team )

    commissioning
    Coast Guard Medal
    SFO Galveston
    Rear Adm. John Nadeau
    CGC Edgar Culbertson

