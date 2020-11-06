Air University Civilian Degree Program: Kathy Burr

Kathy Burr, a student at Air University, talks about her experience in the civilian associates degree program for government civilians. For more information, visit www.airuniversity.af.edu/Eaker-Center
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 13:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|755787
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107850271
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
