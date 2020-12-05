Coast Guard Cutter Active interdicts suspected smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean; 2,000 pounds of cocaine seized

A Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) boarding team interdicts a suspected smuggling vessel in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May, 12, 2020. More than 2,000 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $37 million, was seized in the boarding. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Steve Schink, Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Huma, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lance Fogle.
