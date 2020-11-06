Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: General Brown Makes History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Zens 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights General Charles “CQ” Brown’s unanimous senate confirmation, making him the next Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The Air Force Academy explores a new major in data science and Airmen are given the opportunity to intern in the world of code building.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755784
    VIRIN: 200611-F-GD849-069
    Filename: DOD_107850266
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: General Brown Makes History, by TSgt Trevor Zens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Science
    CSAF
    Brown
    Digital
    code
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Training
    internship
    Around The Air Force
    CQ
    ATAF
    AFTV
    JADC2
    General Brown
    Digital Science

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT