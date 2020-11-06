Around the Air Force: General Brown Makes History

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights General Charles “CQ” Brown’s unanimous senate confirmation, making him the next Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The Air Force Academy explores a new major in data science and Airmen are given the opportunity to intern in the world of code building.