Around the Air Force: General Brown Makes History

Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights General Charles “CQ” Brown’s unanimous senate confirmation, making him the next Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The Air Force Academy explores a new major in data science and Airmen are given the opportunity to intern in the world of code building.
