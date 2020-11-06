Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: General Brown Makes History with slate

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Zens 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights General Charles “CQ” Brown’s unanimous senate confirmation, making him the next Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The Air Force Academy explores a new major in data science and Airmen are given the opportunity to explore the world of code building.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: General Brown Makes History with slate, by TSgt Trevor Zens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

