Interview: Mother of Cal Guard Soldier speaks during activation in Los Angeles

Interview with Leafa Wawryk-Mataele as she visits her son, U.S. Army Cpl. Lyle Wawryk, of the California Army National Guard’s C Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, June 4, 2020, after driving around Los Angeles to find him during his activation following civil unrest in the area. Wawryk-Mataele delivered a care package for her son and his teammates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
