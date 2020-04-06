Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Mother of Cal Guard Soldier speaks during activation in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    California National Guard   

    Interview with Leafa Wawryk-Mataele as she visits her son, U.S. Army Cpl. Lyle Wawryk, of the California Army National Guard’s C Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, June 4, 2020, after driving around Los Angeles to find him during his activation following civil unrest in the area. Wawryk-Mataele delivered a care package for her son and his teammates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 12:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755770
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-FO594-0001
    Filename: DOD_107850116
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Mother of Cal Guard Soldier speaks during activation in Los Angeles, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

