Ilaria Guerrini, Patient Liaison Coordinator, Camp Darby Medical Aid Station,
gives an interview on services provided during Covid-19 pandemic emergency, Camp Darby, Italy, June 05, 2020. The purpose of this interview is to discover mission essential hidden talent at Camp Darby, a working team of professionals who gave their best during COVID Pandemic prevention emergency to support the community and keep providing a service of excellence.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)
