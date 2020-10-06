The Otto Brothers - Coming Together To Fight COVID-19

Three brothers, Col Hans Otto, Command, 445th Aerospace Medical Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Cmdr. Joseph Otto, Health and Human Services, and Gustav Otto, Defense Intelligence Agency, explain how they came together to support U.S. Northern Command's COVID-19 operations in support of FEMA. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes)
