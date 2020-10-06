Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Otto Brothers - Coming Together To Fight COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Three brothers, Col Hans Otto, Command, 445th Aerospace Medical Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Cmdr. Joseph Otto, Health and Human Services, and Gustav Otto, Defense Intelligence Agency, explain how they came together to support U.S. Northern Command's COVID-19 operations in support of FEMA. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes)

    This work, The Otto Brothers - Coming Together To Fight COVID-19, by TSgt Tommy Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

