Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy ERP Intro to Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    This video describes how Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (Navy ERP) will provide increased visibility across the Marine Corps Logistics Command with cross-functional capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755761
    VIRIN: 200610-O-BF136-918
    PIN: 31705
    Filename: DOD_107850033
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy ERP Intro to Marine Corps Logistics Command, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LOGCOM
    Enterprise Resource Planning
    ERP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT