Navy ERP Intro to Marine Corps Logistics Command

This video describes how Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (Navy ERP) will provide increased visibility across the Marine Corps Logistics Command with cross-functional capabilities.
|06.10.2020
|06.11.2020 11:32
|Video Productions
|755761
|200610-O-BF136-918
|31705
|DOD_107850033
|00:04:29
|ALBANY, GA, US
|11
|1
|1
|0
