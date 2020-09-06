Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve DCG: Racism Is Contrary to Our Army Values

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Calvin Reimold and Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    "We are a values based organization. So, when in doubt, look to our seven Army Values to be the guideposts, to be the road signs, to make sure we're on track. Racism is contrary to our Army Values. It's actually an insider threat, but it dwells within hearts, and it dwells within our ranks, and we must do everything we can to root it out and crush it.

    "Racism and other discriminatory practices break trust with the team and break trust with the American people. And we as an Army, we have spent 245 years building trust with the American people. And we will not break that trust today."

    -Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper serves as deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve and dedicated 33 years to law enforcement, including time as chief of police in Birmingham, Alabama.

