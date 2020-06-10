Chief Crook June 10, 2020 fire update

John Crook, deputy chief of training and administration, Camp Pendleton Fire Department, Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gives an update on fires in the impact areas on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 10, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)
