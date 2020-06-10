Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Crook June 10, 2020 fire update

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    John Crook, deputy chief of training and administration, Camp Pendleton Fire Department, Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gives an update on fires in the impact areas on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 10, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 10:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755747
    VIRIN: 200610-M-XF840-064
    Filename: DOD_107849932
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Crook June 10, 2020 fire update, by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Camp Pendleton
    Fire Chief

