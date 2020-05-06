Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    General Stephen Townsend Army Birthday Remarks 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Castellano 

    AFN Stuttgart

    General Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, gives remarks for the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army. General Townsend is the senior-most Soldier in Europe and Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755729
    VIRIN: 200605-N-BL637-0001
    PIN: 200605
    Filename: DOD_107849847
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Stephen Townsend Army Birthday Remarks 2020, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Europe
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Army Birthday
    Army Birthday
    ArmyBday
    Army 245th birthday
    General Stephen Townsend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT