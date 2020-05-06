General Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, gives remarks for the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army. General Townsend is the senior-most Soldier in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 09:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755729
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-BL637-0001
|PIN:
|200605
|Filename:
|DOD_107849847
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, General Stephen Townsend Army Birthday Remarks 2020, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT