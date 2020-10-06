Women Veterans Appreciation Day 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2019, a bill was passed to recognize June 12th as Women Veterans Appreciation Day. This year we celebrate a little differently due to Covid-19, but today is the perfect opportunity to reach out to your Mother, Aunt, Niece, Sister, Friend and let them know how much their service means to you.



Narrated by: SSgt Katie Moeller