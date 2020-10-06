Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women Veterans Appreciation Day 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    In 2019, a bill was passed to recognize June 12th as Women Veterans Appreciation Day. This year we celebrate a little differently due to Covid-19, but today is the perfect opportunity to reach out to your Mother, Aunt, Niece, Sister, Friend and let them know how much their service means to you.

    Narrated by: SSgt Katie Moeller

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755726
    VIRIN: 200610-F-MI374-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107849777
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women Veterans Appreciation Day 2020, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    veteran
    coast guard
    navy
    women
    air force
    marines
    army
    June 12
    2020
    women veteran
    veteran appreciation day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT