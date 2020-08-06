Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday: The Birth of the Army

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Commemorate the Army Birthday. Focuses on the birth of the Army and addresses civilian control of the military with the Newburgh conspiracy.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 07:14
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, Army Birthday: The Birth of the Army, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Birthday

