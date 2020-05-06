Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCAE Address to the Eustis and IMT Community, 21May20

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    MG Hibbard, Senior Commander, Army Element (SCAE) updates Eustis and the Initial Military Training community about COVID19 reopening guidelines.

    This work, SCAE Address to the Eustis and IMT Community, 21May20, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

