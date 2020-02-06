Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    APS-2 Dülmen Orientation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    06.02.2020

    Video by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, delivers an orientation brief to incoming U.S. service members, civilian employees and their Families to process into their new location of Army Prepositioned Stock Site Dülmen, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 08:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755704
    VIRIN: 200602-A-TR183-540
    Filename: DOD_107849742
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE 
    Hometown: DULMEN, NW, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APS-2 Dülmen Orientation, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Garrison
    US Army
    Benelux
    USAG Benelux
    North Rhine-Westphalia
    APS-2 Dülmen
    Dülment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT