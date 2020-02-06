BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, delivers an orientation brief to incoming U.S. service members, civilian employees and their Families to process into their new location of Army Prepositioned Stock Site Dülmen, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 08:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755704
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-TR183-540
|Filename:
|DOD_107849742
|Length:
|00:07:59
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
|Hometown:
|DULMEN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, APS-2 Dülmen Orientation, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
